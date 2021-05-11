LUXCoin (LUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,270.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $20,270.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,315.78 or 1.00508618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $910.97 or 0.01597479 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.38 or 0.00754719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00391848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00234698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006929 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,280,404 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,171 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

