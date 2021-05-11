Lynne Marie Laube Sells 9,053 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

