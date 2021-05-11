Lynne Marie Laube Sells 9,053 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
