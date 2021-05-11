Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,113. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76.

