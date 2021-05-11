Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 5.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,769,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 697,070 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

