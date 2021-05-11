Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 22,747 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 4.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. 49,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $54.07.

