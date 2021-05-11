Macy’s (M) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.40-$0.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE M opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

