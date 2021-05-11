Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 3.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 265,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

