Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 246.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $8.59 on Tuesday, reaching $412.30. 72,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.