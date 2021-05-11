Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

