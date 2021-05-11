Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,000. American Tower comprises 3.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.93. 31,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

