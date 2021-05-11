Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,160 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 66,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

