MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.66.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
MAG stock opened at C$22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.84. The company has a quick ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 105.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.66. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.11 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.