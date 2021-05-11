MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

MAG stock opened at C$22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.84. The company has a quick ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 105.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.66. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.11 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.3500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

