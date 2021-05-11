Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

MGNI stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Magnite has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

