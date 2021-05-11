Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$87.00 and last traded at C$87.00, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on MEQ shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$813.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.83.
About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
