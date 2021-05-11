Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.18. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 7,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

