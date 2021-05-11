Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.11 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $426.07 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $5,131.18 or 0.09099628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00083862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00059503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00776129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

