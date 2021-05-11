Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.