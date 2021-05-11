Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 2,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 2.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.