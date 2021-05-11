Manchester Financial Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4,669.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 235,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 283,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 72,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

