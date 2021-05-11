Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $4.23 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

