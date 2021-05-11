Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 2,406 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

