Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa stock opened at $224.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.72. The stock has a market cap of $438.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.