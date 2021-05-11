MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.73 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

