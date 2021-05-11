Maple (MPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $495,654.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Maple has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a market cap of $15.36 million and $495,654.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.77 or 0.00041524 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

