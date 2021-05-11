Mark A. Augusti Sells 16,600 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $16,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,390.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,019,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,815. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conformis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.