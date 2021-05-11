Mark A. Augusti Sells 16,600 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $16,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,390.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,019,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,815. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conformis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.
