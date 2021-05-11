Mark J. Hart Sells 7,611 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PH traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $312.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,960. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

