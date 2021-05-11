MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.