Marlin (POND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.39 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Marlin has a total market cap of $120.14 million and $17.39 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $361.33 or 0.00631130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00252423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01189463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00766605 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

