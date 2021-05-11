Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

