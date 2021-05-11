Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

MLM traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.24.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

