Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.
MLM traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.24.
In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
