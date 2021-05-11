Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.