MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Cap of $6.19 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $358,832.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00686234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01161823 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00766553 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

