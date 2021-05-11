Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,727 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,843,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 37,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $424.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.85 and its 200 day moving average is $440.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.