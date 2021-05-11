Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,813 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 254.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its 200 day moving average is $187.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

