Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,641 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 57,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,598,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $300.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.35. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $856.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.