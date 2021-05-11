Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphabet by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,246.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,956.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

