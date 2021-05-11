Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

