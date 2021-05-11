Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 301.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

