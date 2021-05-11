Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

