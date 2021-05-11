Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,340 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

