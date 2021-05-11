Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

