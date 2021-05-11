Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after acquiring an additional 294,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

