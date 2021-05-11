Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $252.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.