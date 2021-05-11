Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $15.70 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

