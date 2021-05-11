Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

