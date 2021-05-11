Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

NYSE:TFX opened at $407.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.89. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

