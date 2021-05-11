Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $236.10 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.