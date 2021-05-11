Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,234 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

NYSE NSC opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

