Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intuit by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Intuit by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $387.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

