Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Match Group worth $111,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.86, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.